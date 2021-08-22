Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.12 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $175.12 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00296020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004038 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,557,800 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

