Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Waters worth $93,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $402.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.30. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $5,670,384. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

