Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $549,273.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $20.82 million and $549,273.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00157898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.48 or 1.00408491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00926794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.18 or 0.06642337 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

