WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119.30 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 65% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 58.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $519.60 million and $119.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,775,965,507 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,015,721 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

