Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $506,216,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,234.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $290.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.87. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.80.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

