WazirX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.68 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. WazirX has a total market cap of $467.06 million and $33.68 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,566.39 or 1.00014306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00915198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.06629109 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.