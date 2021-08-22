Wirex Token (WXT) Achieves Market Cap of $54.12 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $54.12 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00157898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.48 or 1.00408491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00926794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.18 or 0.06642337 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token launched on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,600,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

