Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.com worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

WIX stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.