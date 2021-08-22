Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $687.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $149.48 or 0.00309239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $856,642.37 and approximately $687.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,967 coins and its circulating supply is 5,731 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.