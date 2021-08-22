Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $430,950.72 and approximately $87,879.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

