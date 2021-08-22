Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Workiva stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99. Workiva has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,420 shares of company stock worth $101,234,158 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,714,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Workiva by 11.9% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

