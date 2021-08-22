Wownero (WOW) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Wownero has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $75,393.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

