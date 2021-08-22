WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $43,462.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00016321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.31 or 0.99759864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.00909585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.85 or 0.06569870 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

