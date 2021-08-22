Wrapped BNB Price Hits $450.10 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $450.10 or 0.00910493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.96 or 1.00009580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.44 or 0.06548977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.77 or 0.00671131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,181,040 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

