Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $450.10 or 0.00910493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.96 or 1.00009580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.44 or 0.06548977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.77 or 0.00671131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,181,040 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

