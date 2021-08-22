Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after buying an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $77,596,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 667,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

