XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.