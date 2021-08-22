Xion Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $365,025.20 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $365,025.20 and $23,072.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,162,499 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

