XMax (XMX) 1-Day Volume Hits $353,455.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. XMax has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $353,455.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00806338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,847,381,195 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

