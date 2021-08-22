Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,024 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Xperi worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $20.82. 302,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,327. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

