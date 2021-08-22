XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 104.1% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $89.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00130375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00157998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.79 or 0.99871777 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

