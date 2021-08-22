Ycash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $17,175.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00317475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00144839 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00151295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002357 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,487,662 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.