Yellow Pages Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Y stock opened at C$14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

