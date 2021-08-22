Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report $262.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.38 million. Yelp posted sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $201,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 161.57 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

