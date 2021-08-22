YENTEN Market Capitalization Hits $80,178.40 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $80,178.40 and $5.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,984.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.60 or 0.06627839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.67 or 0.01383439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00380341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.32 or 0.00582481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00339959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00323631 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

