YENTEN Price Tops $0.0023 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $97,821.12 and approximately $9.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.48 or 0.06668860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.94 or 0.01371401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00376954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00136504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00624742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00335201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00326178 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

