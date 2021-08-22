YFValue (YFV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

