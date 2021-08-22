YIELD App (YLD) Trading Up 24.3% This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $58.75 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00810057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002107 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

