Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 1,400 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. 2,698,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,011. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

