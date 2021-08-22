Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,073 shares of company stock worth $13,564,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 894,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,812. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.