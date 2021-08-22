Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience accounts for about 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 297,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,240. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,008 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

