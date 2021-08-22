Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for about 1.3% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,605,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,876 shares of company stock valued at $68,500,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

