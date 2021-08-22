Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 1.5% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

