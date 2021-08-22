Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 4,100 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes makes up 1.1% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned approximately 0.13% of AudioCodes worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 211,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AUDC. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. 64,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $36.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.