Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,629 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Yum! Brands worth $101,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

