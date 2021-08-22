Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $59.17 on Friday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.