YUSRA (YUSRA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,156.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $15,156.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

