Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 145,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

