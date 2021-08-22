Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report sales of $793.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $721.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $682.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total transaction of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,720 shares of company stock valued at $33,313,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

