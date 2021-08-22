Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $287.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $103.31 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

