Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.00 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $120.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.06 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

