Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

