Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report $30.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.18 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $916.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.