Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.27 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

