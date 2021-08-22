Zacks: Analysts Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post $124.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.70 million and the highest is $127.94 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $107.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $489.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

