Zacks: Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post sales of $94.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. Yext posted sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,099 shares of company stock worth $2,239,116. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 383,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Yext by 111,863.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yext by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

