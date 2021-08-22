Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

BHF stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

