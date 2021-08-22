Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $70.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the lowest is $70.30 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $52.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

FVRR stock opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.49. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 139.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Fiverr International by 329.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 172.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

