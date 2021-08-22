Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. 569,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

