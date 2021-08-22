Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post $163.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $618.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

